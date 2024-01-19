More than 70 jobs are set to be cut at two iconic Stoke potteries - Portmeirion and Emma Bridgewater, due to rising costs, interest rates and uncertainty.

Pottery giant Portmeirion announced it's axing around 35 workers at its Stoke factory, hours after lauding a 'positive Christmas performance'.

The company is now locked in a 'collective consultation' with the GMB union over the proposed job cuts.

It comes as Emma Bridgewater, one of the largest pottery employers in Stoke-on-Trent, has confirmed plans to cut 36 jobs at its Hanley factory, due to rising costs and lower sales.

It is also bringing in a 13-week four-day working week from the end of January.

It has 400 workers across its Stoke-on-Trent and London operations as well as at Bicester Retail Village and Clarks Retail Village.

The CEO of Emma Bridgewater Ltd, Julia Cove-Smith, told ITV News Central:

“Emma Bridgewater Ltd has performed strongly over the Christmas and New Year trading period with retail sales above forecast, and new partnerships and products launching in January,” explains

“However, with costs continuing to rise and against the background of lower than anticipated sales earlier in the financial year, the business is making changes to put it in a stronger position to respond to future market opportunities. The plan includes making changes to our ceramics production timetable to allow the business to respond more flexibly at key periods of demand throughout the year.

“Very regretfully this change to our production pattern, and adjustments in supporting departments, will have an impact on our staffing levels. We understand this is difficult news for our people to hear, therefore our key priority at this time is to support all our staff throughout this period and we remain committed to continuing to communicate directly and transparently with them.”

Then Prime Minister, David Cameron, visited Portmeirion Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent in April 2011. Credit: PA Images

Portmeirion Group reported positive sales over the Christmas period, but said it expects 2024 to be a challenging year due to high interest costs and "ongoing macro uncertainty with customers remaining cautious, in particular in the US and Korean markets".

A Portmeirion Group spokesperson said: "In reaction to these challenges we are having to take precautionary action to reduce our operating costs (including labour) and to balance our inventory levels. We have now entered into collective consultation with the GMB and are expecting to lose around 35 of our staff based within our Stoke operations team to redundancy. This decision has not been taken lightly and we will continue to provide support to all of our colleagues affected by the consultation process."

Emma Bridgewater is currently staging a 30-day consultation with staff over plans, as Portmeirion is in a 'collective consultation' with the GMB union.

Sam Warburton, GMB Organiser, said:

“This is yet another crack appearing in our vital pottery and ceramics industry.

“The spiralling cost of energy and years of Government inaction is having a real work impact on the lives and jobs of working people here in Stoke.

“Our potteries provide thousands of high skills jobs, creating products that are the envy of the world.

“This must be an urgent wake up call; we owe it to our grandchildren and future generations to safeguard our potteries.

“Government decision makers are running out of time to act before we see even more uncertainty in the industry."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...