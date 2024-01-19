A man has been jailed for raping a teenager in nightclub toilets in Telford.

Kamran Mahmood, 33, raped a girl, 18, in the female toilets of Mature Club & Cocktail Bar on The Parade in Wellington, in November 2022.

Mahmood was not known to his victim, and following police appeals he was arrested and charged.

Mahmood, of Harvey Crescent in Wellington, Telford was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 18 January.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, said: "I hope the sentence given to Mahmood sends a clear and strong message that we can and do take all reports of rape seriously and will work tirelessly to secure charges against those responsible.

"Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in coming forward to police and assisting us with our investigation, and her strength throughout the trial."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...