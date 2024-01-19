The owners of a dog which was in their car when it was stolen in Nottinghamshire, have thanked police for reuniting them with their beloved pet.

Niro, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was in the back of a Land Rover Discovery Sport which was stolen from a car park, in Babbage Way, Worksop, shortly before 2.00pm on Saturday 13 January.

Owner Steve Tindle had driven his car to a B&Q store.

When he returned to the car park, the car, which had a trailer hitched to it, was gone - along with Niro inside it.

Police were called and, within 15 minutes, Bassetlaw Operation Reacher PCs Kerry Eames and Andrew Sansom found 11-year-old Niro and the stolen trailer.

A member of the public reported he had found Niro abandoned in Axle Lane, South Anston.

Niro's owners say he's been following them around like glue since they were reunited. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Hayley said: “Niro means the world to us both. We’ve had him since he was just 18-months-old. I think he was thrown out of another car before we had him so it’s horrible to think he might have thought we’d abandoned him too. The area where he was found was totally alien to him.

“It was just sheer relief when we heard he’d been found safe. My husband, Steve, hit the floor when he heard the news.

“Niro has been following us around like glue since we were reunited. He won’t leave us alone!”

Steve added: “I was in shock and distraught at what happened that day. I would like to thank the police for their immediate response and quickly finding Niro and my wife’s vehicle. I hate to think what would have happened to him, being abandoned and alone without his family.”

Around 25 minutes after finding Niro, officers were also able to inform the couple that they had found and recovered the stolen car in South Yorkshire.

The stolen trailer was located on the A57 layby, between Shireoaks and Gateford, Nottinghamshire.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “For many people, their dogs are part of their family, so I’m delighted our officers managed to find Niro so quickly and it was wonderful to be able to reunite him with his rightful owners.

“I’d also like to thank the member of the public who worked with us by providing information which helped us achieve this happy ending for the victims.”

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday 14 January on suspicion of theft, after police stopped a vehicle which was heading towards Sheffield.

