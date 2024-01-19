Rapist jailed after 'cruel and cynical' Centre Parcs attack

A man who crept into bed with a teenage girl at Centre Parcs before sexually assaulting and raping her has been jailed.

Caden Crossley, 29, was on holiday at Centre Parcs Sherwood Forest in Newark when the attack happened.

Following a row with his partner, Crossley went to a neighbouring lodge after previously getting to know the occupants.

When others in the lodge were sleeping, Crossley snuck into his victim's bedroom and subjected her to the assault.

Following the attack in June 2022, the schoolgirl raised the alarm and police were called.

Crossley, formerly of Leeds, denied having any sexual contact with his victim from the moment of his arrest.

He maintained this through three police interviews - even when he was confronted with damming DNA evidence proving he was lying.

It wasn't until closer to his trial that Crossley pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Crossley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (18 January) and was given a 12 year extended sentence.

Handing him a 12-year jail sentence, Judge Michael Auty KC said: “You were turfed out of your own lodge and were effectively homeless and Child E’s mother took you in out of the kindness of her heart. She did not have to and I imagine she blames herself every single day for making that kind decision.

“She has nothing to blame herself for, kindness and virtue is remarkably rare. You were taken into their lodge under their trust and you breached their trust in you in a cruel and cynical way.

“I have seen two drawings made by Child E and they are deeply troubling. Though I am not a psychiatrist or psychologist I have seen enough of over 40 years (of being a barrister and judge) to know they are indicative of someone who is troubled.

“She failed her exams, this bright, intelligent, worthy and decent child that you chose to abuse. The effect of what you did I have no doubt will live with her for the rest of her life and the only decent thing you did was plead guilty to spare her the indignity of having to relive in the witness box what you did to her.”

When he is released from prison Crossley - who already serving a five-year jail sentence after he was convicted of firearms offences in March 2023 - will be also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Gemma Sidebottom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crossley raped and sexually assaulted a child as she slept and has rightly received a very significant jail sentence today.

“His actions that day were utterly despicable and have unsurprisingly had a very significant impact on his victim and her family.

“In subsequent police interviews – including one conducted in jail – Crossley repeatedly denied anything had happened, calling into question the honesty of the victim in his case.

“Even when confronted with incontrovertible DNA evidence of this crime, he carried on lying about what had happened – adding further stress for his victim and her family.

“As his case finally comes to an end, I would like to place on record my thanks to the victim who has shown immense bravery throughout this process.

“I hope this sentence gives her at least some degree of closure.”

