The Specials singer Neville Staple will take a complete rest from live preforming and touring due to health issues.

Staple was diagnosed with a serious heart defect at the start of December last year and has since been treated at three different hospitals.

His condition is said to have stabilised after he's received treatment and medication for his symptoms but specialists have advised that he should cancel upcoming live shows to rest.

The musician had a number of gigs and festivals scheduled for this year and is said to be "devastated" by the news.

The announcement, which was made on X, formerly Twitter, said:

" At the beginning of December 2023, the legendary frontman Dr Neville Staple from The Specials was diagnosed with suffering from a serious Heart Defect.

"Neville has been treated at 3 different hospitals and specialist have prescribed treatments and medications to try to control his symptoms, and thankfully things do seem to have stabilised. However, specialists have decided that Neville needs to take a complete rest from live performing and touring.

"Neville absolutely loves performing and is obviously devastated by this news. He had gigs and festivals lined up for 2024 and beyond, all of which will have to be cancelled.

"Neville knows that his fans and followers will understand the decision that has had to be made and he wants them to know that he is in the best possible hands with his medical team, wife and family. He thanks you all for your love and support over the years and hopes to see you soon.

"Neville hopes to still attend personal appearances for charities, etc but will not be performing live shows."

