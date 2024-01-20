Tributes have been paid to a woman who was fatally injured after being hit by a van in Harborne.

Charmian Abrahams was struck by a delivery van on Lordswood Road just before midday on Monday 15 January.

Her family have paid the following tribute to the 96-year-old: “Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many.

"At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.

“In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures, including Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen.

"In the early 1980s she became well known for her portrayal of Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central drama Crossroads.

“We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her."

