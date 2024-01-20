Play Brightcove video

Pop-up MMR vaccination clinics have been set up in the Black Country after an increase in measles cases across the West Midlands.

The clinics were initially aimed at 12-16 year olds, but have now been extended to children over five and adults who have missed a dose.

Two clinics have taken place at the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton and Fens Pool Community Centre in Dudley today (20 January).

Further clinics have been scheduled at the following locations on Saturday 27 January:

Wood Lane Community Centre, West Bromwich, 9am-1.30pm

South & Central Locality Hub, Walsall, 9am-1.30pm

Park Village Education Centre, Wolverhampton, 10am-4pm

Bilston Market, Wolverhampton, 9am-3pm

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…