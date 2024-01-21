Teenager stabbed to death at Birmingham's Victoria Square

A teenager has been stabbed to death at Birmingham's Victoria Square, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

Officers say they were called to the city centre yesterday (20 January) after a 17-year-old boy was found seriously injured at just before 3.30pm.

Ambulance crews rushed him to hospital but he died later.

Police confirmed a murder investigation is now underway and said their thoughts are with his loved ones who will be offered support.

Chief Inspector James Spencer, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time. "It's very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

"We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident a visible police presence will remain across the city centre."

Officers are in the process of reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries but say they are keen to hear from anyone who may have information.

Officers made a direct appeal for anyone who might be walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House.

A police cordon which was in place has now been lifted.