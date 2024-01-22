Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Lucy Kapasi reports on the death of Muhammed Hassam Ali, and the impact of his death on the family of Ronan Kanda.

The mum of Ronan Kanda, who was murdered in a case of mistaken identity in Wolverhampton, has shared her heartbreak at the death of a teenager in Birmingham, in what police believe may be similar circumstances.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was stabbed to death in Victoria Square in Birmingham city centre on Saturday.

In an interview on Monday, the Chief Inspector for Birmingham city centre, Mark Lacey, confirmed that West Midlands Police are working on the theory that Muhammed was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Ronan Kanda was also a teenager when he was attacked with a ninja sword whilst walking to a friend's house in June 2022.

His mum, Pooja Kanda, said hearing about Muhammed's death has taken her back to the day that Ronan was killed.

Ronan Kanda's mum Pooja explains the effect Muhammed's death has had on her

Play Brightcove video

She said: "It's a very painful memory. It's sickening, the fact that this keeps happening over and over. I don't want people to normalise this behaviour."

When asked what she imagines Muhammed's family are experiencing, Pooja replied: "I just know it's a painful life what they're going through. I feel sad for them. I feel upset, and I feel angry."

Ronan's family have been campaigning for the government to ban sales of machetes and zombie knives since his death.

Pooja says she will not stop fighting for justice for the death of her son, and others who die as a result of knife crime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...