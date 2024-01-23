Play Brightcove video

In the early hours of 13 June 2022, a 31-year-old man began a rampage through the city of Nottingham.

Valdo Calocane knifed to death two students, before targeting a school caretaker a short while later. He also deliberately drove a van into a group of people intent on killing them.

At a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday 23 January, prosecutors accepted his pleas of not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to “serious” mental illness.

University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, suffered fatal knife wounds to the chest and abdomen, while school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was stabbed in the chest.

Timeline of events:

4am

The rampage began at around 4am on Ilkeston Road - an area heavily populated with students.

Calocane's first victims were two first-year students at the University of Nottingham.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley Kumar were walking home after a night out to celebrate the end of their exams.

Both of the students were stabbed and died at the scene.

Between 4am and 5am

At some point in the next hour, Calocane travelled two miles to the Mapperley Park area.

While attempting to break into Seely Hirst House, a supported living care home, he was caught by a resident who pushed him away. He then left the scene.

5am

It was at approximately 5am on Magdala Road when Calocane claimed his third victim.

Ian Coates was on his way to work as a primary school caretaker at the nearby Huntingdon Academy when he was stabbed in the chest.

Calocane then stole Mr Coates' van, leaving his body by the roadside.

5:30am

Calocane then returned to the city centre - this time heading to Milton Street where he drove the van into pedestrians.

Two men and a woman were injured in the attack.

5:40am

Approximately 10 minutes later, Calocane was finally stopped by police on Bentinck Road.

Officers dragged him from the van and tasered him, before moving in to arrest him.

For several hours after the attacks, Nottingham remained on high alert, with six roads closed and the city's tram network shut down.

Armed police stormed a house on Ilkeston Road close to where the attacks began.

A day of huge trauma would end with a vigil at St. Peter's Church. The majority of those there were university students, as a city in shock began to mourn.

The families of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates had been consulted before prosecutors decided to accept the pleas entered by 32-year-old Calocane.

The prosecution’s decision to accept the pleas entered by Calocane in November means he will not face trial for murder.

Calocane now faces a sentencing hearing expected to last for around two days.

