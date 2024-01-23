Two friends from Worcester have completed a 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic to raise money for a West Midlands based children's hospice.

Matt Bladen, 27, and George Farmiloe, 26, arrived in Antigua at just after 1am on Tuesday 23 January after 40 days, 16 hours and 20 minutes at sea.

The annual race is know as the World's Toughest Row, with teams from around the world setting off in December from La Gomera, Canary Islands, bound for the Caribbean.

Celebrations after Matt and George complete their challenge after 40 days. Credit: World's Toughest Row

The were the 11th team to cross the finish line.

When asked how about their achievement, George said: "So surreal... the last few days have been slow and really fast, I can't believe we are here, it's been such a long time."

Going by their team name "Worcester Buoys", the pair took on the challenge to raise money for Acorn's Children's Hospice who cared for family friend Jack Dyer who passed away in November 2020, aged just 16.

Jack developed a severe form of cerebral palsy from birth, meaning he required 24/7 care throughout his life.​ Acorns Children’s Hospice in Worcester cared for Jack and his family, providing vital respite.

​In the past year, Acorns has supported over 704 children and more than 940 families across the West Midlands, including those who have been bereaved.

Matt and George have so far raised more than £63,000 for the hospice.

