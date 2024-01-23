A man who has admitted killing three people and pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three others in a spate of knife attacks in Nottingham is due to appear in court.

Valdo Calocane, 32, pleaded not guilty to murdering university students Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on 13 June last year.

He admitted their manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 28 November.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of three pedestrians after hitting them with a van he had allegedly stolen from Mr Coates.

Valdo Calocane appearing in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Judge Mr Justice Turner adjourned the case until January while the prosecution decided whether Calocane’s pleas were acceptable or not.

The case will continue at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

Defence barrister Peter Joyce KC earlier said the defendant “does not dispute the physical facts of the prosecution’s case”, but added that he had been suffering from “extreme” mental illness at the time.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was studying medicine Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Calocane is accused of fatally knifing Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber, who were students at the University of Nottingham, on Ilkeston Road at around 4am on 13 June.

Mr Coates was then found dead in Magdala Road around an hour later.

The defendant is then alleged to have used Mr Coates’ van to drive at three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, in Milton Street and South Sherwood Street. They all survived.

Barnaby Webber was studying history at the University of Nottingham Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

The family of Mr Webber, a history student from Taunton in Somerset, have previously described their "complete devastation," saying he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

Lee and James Coates the sons of Ian Coates, visit the scene with other family members Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA Archive/PA Images

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a "truly wonderful and beautiful young lady" and that she would be "so dearly missed". The medical student had represented Essex in cricket as a teenager and had also played for England Hockey.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had "rocked everyone’s world," adding: "Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t."

Thousands of people attended vigils for the victims both at the University of Nottingham and in the city centre in the wake of the attacks.

Calocane was previously a student at the university, although Nottinghamshire Police said at the time that they did not believe this was connected to the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know