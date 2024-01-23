Play Brightcove video

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of one of Birmingham's most famous sons, Ozzy Osbourne, is back in the Midlands with a new show.

Ms Osbourne helped create the Prince of Darkness, when she became the manager of Black Sabbath in America many years ago.

Since then Ms Osbourne has become a household name. She's a TV personality, an author, and is known for her straight-talking.

But even from a young age, Sharon knew what she wanted to do, she says the entertainment industry was in her blood.

Her father was a singer, her mother was a dancer, her grandmother was a choreographer.

She said eventually when her father stopped singing, he became a promoter, manager and then owned his own record company.

At the age of 15, Sharon decided to go and work with her father.

Although her dream was to become a ballet dancer, she says she wasn't dedicated enough to follow it through.

After spending a few years in the industry, Sharon met Ozzy, who would later become her husband, at the age of 18.

Ozzy and Sabbath went to see her father to see if they would manage them.

Sharon said afterwards their paths would cross often as she would tour with other bands in America.

But it wasn't until she started working with Ozzy that they got close and when she was 29 they became a couple.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on their wedding day Credit: Sharon Osbourne

Sharon has spent most of her career in a male-dominated industry and says that is especially the case when it comes to management.

She said she had to put up with a "horrendous" amount of sexism and misogyny, adding if you were not good looking, they would comment on your looks and say "you could forget it".

So she developed a persona that made sure people did not mess with her, which served her well.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Credit: PA images

Sharon is back in the Midlands after many years, but this time with a new show.

She will be interviewed, with the audiences allowed to write down questions for Sharon as well.

She said she would like to be asked about women in the workplace, particularly in light of the fact that in one of her jobs in the US over the last 15 years, she was paid less than her male colleagues.

On Ozzy, Sharon said he's doing well and is back in the studio working on another album.

Although she lives in the states, Sharon said she missed the Midlands and the UK "terribly".

She said: "I'm English, I'm very English.

"Ozzy is very English and that's why they've decided to come back, we're home sick. We miss friends and this is just where we belong."

Speaking about what is next for her and her family, Sharon said they are working on a music school which will be in Birmingham - and will also feature a museum for Ozzy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...