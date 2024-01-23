Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was fatally stabbed in an attack in Victoria Square, close to the city’s Council House, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital and later died.

Detectives said the attack was not thought to be gang-related and was believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Officers said their investigation is ongoing and they continue to analyse CCTV and examine forensic opportunities.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Muhammad who continue to receive support from us at this devastating time.

“The arrests are a significant update in this investigation, and we hope this provides some reassurance to people in Birmingham.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“A visible police presence will remain in the city centre today to help reassure the public and we will be patrolling the area and speaking to people. Please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

