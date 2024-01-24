West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown has died.

WMFS says it was investigating its Chief Fire Officer following allegations that his qualifications didn't match those required for the role and Mr Brown had been approached for comment.

He was found at his home address on Wednesday 24 January and emergency services have confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

In a statement released this evening Greg Brackenridge, the Chair of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority said: "We are devastated to report that our Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Brown, was this morning (24 January) found dead at his home address.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious by West Midlands Police.

"All our thoughts and love are with his family, his friends and his colleagues.

"We ask everyone that his family and his colleagues are given time and space at this tragic time."

