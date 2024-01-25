Play Brightcove video

A recording of the first 999 call to police on the night of the Nottingham attacks on 13 June 2023

The unsettling 999 call and new CCTV footage of the moments after a triple killer stabbed multiple people in Nottingham city centre have been released by police.

Moments after Valdo Calocane struck, a caller tells police: "Oh no, there's been a stabbing on Ilkeston Road and somebody lying in the street, I think they're dead.

"Oh, that was awful."

University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber suffered fatal knife wounds to the chest and abdomen whilst walking home at around 4am on Ilkeston Road on 13 June 2023.

The 999 operator then asks: "Whereabouts on Ilkeston Road please?"

The caller continued: "Outside the old billabong building, er, near the crossroad."

During the two-day sentencing hearing, Nottingham Crown Court heard Grace showed "incredible bravery" in trying to fight off Calocane, with Barnaby's younger brother paying tribute to him, describing him as "a hero to the world".

Just over an hour later, school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was stabbed in the chest on Magdala Road - Calocane then stole Mr Coates' van, using it to drive into pedestrians.

Two men and a woman were injured - but all survived.

Nottinghamshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service has also released CCTV footage of the killer and his footsteps of the night of the attack.

The rampage began at around 4am on Ilkeston Road - an area heavily populated with students.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Turner said Calocane would "very probably" be detained in a high-security hospital for the rest of his life as he sentenced him for the "atrocious" killings, as well as the attempted murder of three others.

Police described the attack as "appalling, abhorrent and harrowing".

A scene of "devastating violence"

"That footage shows that the devastating violence of the attacks was mirrored only by the deliberate and merciless way the defendant acted,” Nottingham Crown Court heard this week.

Angry family members of three people stabbed to death on the streets of Nottingham have branded Calocane a "monster" as they vowed never to forgive his "abhorrent" actions.

Rishi Sunak sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of three people killed in the Nottingham attacks, as Downing Street said agencies should learn any lessons required from the incident.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister said: “This is truly harrowing case and the Prime Minister’s heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Grace, Barnaby and Ian and to all their loved ones.

“As a parent, when you send a child to university you expect them to be safe and the Prime Minister cannot imagine the anger and grief that the families are suffering.

“Clearly it is right that all of the relevant agencies look back and check through to ensure that all reasonable steps were taken and processes followed to ensure that any lessons learned are done so to ensure that we keep the public safe and also ensure that they are putting victims front and centre in the criminal justice system.

"We will look at that, it is right that the agencies also do so.

“But first and foremost, the prime minister would like to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families.”

