Play Brightcove video

Valdo Calocane has been sentenced to a hospital order

A triple killer branded a "monster" by his victims' families has been sentenced to a high-security hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Valdo Calocane, 32, who has paranoid schizophrenia, fatally stabbed 65-year-old Ian Coates and student Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both aged 19, in a spate of "atrocities" in Nottingham in the early hours of 13 June 2023.

Prosecutors accepted his pleas of not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to "serious" mental illness.

University of Nottingham students Grace and Barnaby suffered fatal knife wounds to the chest and abdomen, while school caretaker Mr Coates was stabbed in the chest.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, aged 65, were killed by Valdo Calocane.

Sentencing Calocane on Thursday, judge Mr Justice Turner said the killer would be detained in a high-security hospital "very probably for the rest of your life".

He said: “You committed a series of atrocities in this city which ended the lives of three people.

“Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all.”

He said the “harrowing” details of the attacks have been “fully recounted and explored” in court over the past couple of days.

Speaking after the sentencing, Barnaby's mother Emma Webber, said that “true justice has not been served today”.

She said the families of Calocane’s victims had been “let down” by the CPS and police after the triple killer was handed an indefinite hospital order.

The moment Calocane was arrested by police

Play Brightcove video

Before the judge sat for sentencing, Lee Coates, Mr Coates' son, was applauded after standing up in court to make an impromptu address.

Speaking towards the families of Barnaby and Grace, Mr Coates said: “No matter what the outcome is our family are here for you from now until whenever.

“I am so sorry that we had had to go through this and this is how we have met.

“If I don’t manage to stay the whole day because I can’t keep my mouth shut, I apologise. But we are in the same boat.”

Relatives of those killed and injured in the attacks, sitting in the public gallery, responded by applauding Mr Coates’ remarks.

Calocane was branded “wicked”, a “monster” and a “menace to society” by the family members of the three people he killed, as they urged judge Mr Justice Turner to hand the defendant the harshest sentence possible.

Offering mitigation on behalf of Calocane on Wednesday, defence barrister Peter Joyce KC urged Mr Justice Turner not to consider a whole-life order.

Court artist's impression of triple-killer Calocane pictured in court on Tuesday 23 January. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Mr Joyce told the court: “There are very few whole-life orders and they have all, without exception, been for offences of murder.

“This man is not before you for murder, he is before you for manslaughter.”

Mr Joyce said schizophrenia had “stalked down” a man of previously impeccable character and behaviour.

As he was sentenced on Thursday, Calocane stood with his hands at his side and showed no emotion as he looked towards the sentencing judge.

Commenting after the case, Janine McKinney, of the CPS, said: “Valdo Calocane’s actions that morning sent shockwaves through our entire community.

“He left three bereaved families devastated by grief and others with life-changing physical and emotional injuries.

“These were savage, ferocious attacks against entirely innocent people who had no way of defending themselves.

“His pleas to manslaughter were only accepted after very careful analysis of the evidence.

“We reached this conclusion because the expert medical evidence was overwhelming; namely that his actions were substantially impaired by psychosis resulting from paranoid schizophrenia.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...