Triple killer Valdo Calocane is to be sentenced today for the manslaughter of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates in a spate of attacks in Nottingham.

Calocane, formerly of Forest Fields, Nottingham pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter of the three victims by reason of diminished responsibility.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday at the city's crown court.

Calocane also admitted three counts of attempted murder relating to pedestrians he deliberately targeted with a van he had stolen from Mr Coates in the early hours of 13 June last year.

Judge Mr Justice Turner, who will sentence Calocane, will decide between imposing a “hybrid” life sentence with a hospital direction or a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, aged 65, were killed by Valdo Calocane.

On Wednesday, Calocane’s barrister Peter Joyce KC urged the judge not to consider a whole-life order, saying paranoid schizophrenia is an “unwanted visitor” which “stalked down” a man of previously impeccable character and behaviour.

Mr Joyce told the court: “There are very few whole-life orders and they have all, without exception, been for offences of murder.

“This man is not before you for murder, he is before you for manslaughter.”

The defence lawyer added: “Schizophrenia is a well-established, long-established mental disease that can strike anyone and will strike 1% of the population through no fault of their own.

“The clearest evidence in this case is available… it (the mental illness) started in late 2019 and he was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic in May 2020.

“No fabrication, no exaggeration, no concoction – this unwanted visitor to his life hit him. That’s the fact.”

Mr Webber and Miss O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were walking home from an end-of-term night out when they were stabbed repeatedly by Calocane in Ilkeston Road, Radford.

Miss O'Malley-Kumar tried to protect her friend and fought the killer for 30 seconds, pushing him away and into the road.

Mr Webber’s mother broke down in tears as the court heard Calocane used a dagger to stab him multiple times with "devastating violence".

Calocane then went on to kill 65-year-old school caretaker Mr Coates around an hour later on Magdala Road, Mapperley, before stealing his van and hitting three pedestrians.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had "rocked everyone’s world," adding: "Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t."

Mr Justice Turner said he will pass Calocane's sentence at 11.30am on Thursday.

