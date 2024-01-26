A safeguarding report has highlighted a catalogue of missed opportunities to help nine year-old Alfie Steele by professionals.

The schoolboy died after being "repeatedly assaulted, beaten", and "held" in a cold bath as punishment by Carla Scott, 35, and Dirk Howell, 41 - both from Birmingham.

He had 50 injuries all over his body - only a handful, medical experts say, would be likely down to normal childhood bumps and scrapes.

More than 60 calls were made to police and social services before Alfie was killed, the report, which was published on Friday, also found.

The schoolboy died on 18 February 2021 at their home in Droitwich.

The Worcestershire Safeguarding Children's Partnership report said professionals from a number of agencies were involved with the family "over an extended period of time".

Carla Scott was convicted of the manslaughter of her young son Alfie Steele and her partner Dirk Howell has been convicted of murder Credit: West Mercia Police

But it added they "were often hampered by two adults who sought to deliberately lie, mislead and cover up what was happening to this little boy".

The review highlights a home environment fuelled by aggression and abuse, where Alfie could rarely escape it.

There were "numerous incidents" where Dirk was aggressive and physically abusive to Alfie, Carla Scott was present and chose not to report them to the police or social workers.

Concerns at the youngsters school grew and was repeadetly reported to be hungry, appearing unkempt with a 'nasty' ear infection and unsettled while in class.

There were suspicions that Carla Scott and Dirk Howell dealt drugs from the family home.

A Freedom of Information requests discovered Worcestershire County Council were contacted 36 times between 2018 and 2020 by people who were concerned about Alfie's welfare.

Alfie Steele was found with 50 injuries over his body at the time he was murdered Credit: BPM Media

West Mercia Police were contacted 28 times during the same three years.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its involvement.

Speaking after the release of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to those who knew Alfie, who will forever miss his warm infectious smile and sense of humour. The loss his family has experienced is immeasurable.

"Alfie’s family and you, our local communities, deserve to have faith that authorities, including police, will do everything in their power to keep children safe and stop those intent on causing harm and suffering.

"This is why it is important that you understand the partnership’s actions prior to Alfie’s murder, and the measures put in place to ensure children are listened to and kept safe."In the immediate aftermath of Alfie’s murder, we carried out an initial review of West Mercia Police’s involvement with the family. As a direct result, enhanced training has been put in place for our front-line officers and staff to ensure they fully understand the signs of vulnerability, that they are professionally curious and don’t take information on face value. We’ve also worked to ensure that our officers and staff are aware of and consider alternative measures available to us alongside criminal proceedings, such as civil orders.

"After Alfie’s case had been heard in court, we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure independent assessment of our contact with the family. This investigation remains ongoing, but we have committed that the findings will be shared with you as soon as they can.

"We fully support the recommendations of the review and are absolutely committed to working within the partnership to continually develop and improve safeguarding measures for vulnerable children and young people."