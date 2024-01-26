A ninth person has been arrested after a shooting in Leicester that left two men in hospital.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has since been released on police bail.

Police were called to the city's Evington Road at 11.21pm on Wednesday 22 November following a report made to police that two men had been shot as they walked along the road close to the junction with Chepstow Road.

Both men were taken to hospital following the incident. They have since been discharged.

Four other men were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

A further four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The men have all been released on bail while enquiries continue.

It is believed that a red MG SUV-type car was involved in the shooting, police said Credit: Leicestershire Police

Police confirmed the investigation into the double shooting is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to make contact.

It is believed that a red MG SUV-type car was involved in the shooting and they are asking for sightings of it to assist their investigation.

The force is continuing to appeal for contact from three people who were standing on the corner of Evington Road and Chepstow Road at the time the shots were fired as well as from the driver of a passing white saloon car.

