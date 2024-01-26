There were a catalogue of missed opportunities to help nine-year-old Alfie Steele before he was murdered by his mum's partner, a safeguarding report has revealed.

The schoolboy died after being "repeatedly assaulted, beaten" and "held" in a cold bath as punishment by Carla Scott, 35, and Dirk Howell, 41 - both from Birmingham.

He had 50 injuries all over his body - only a handful, medical experts say, would be likely down to normal childhood bumps and scrapes.

The schoolboy died on 18 February 2021 at their home in Droitwich.

The Worcestershire Safeguarding Children's Partnership report published on Friday 26 January said professionals from a number of agencies were involved with the family "over an extended period of time".

The report reviewed professional involvement with the family from 2018, highlighting events of drug use, abuse and neglect.

These are the events leading up to the boy's death:

2018 - Scott and Alfie move to Worcestershire. Alfie was subject to a child protection plan for neglect and he and his mother were homeless.

August 2019 - Howell meets Scott. There are concerns from family and neighbours about Howell's criminal history, his aggression, shouting at Alfie and cannabis use. A previous history of violence towards others was disclosed but there was no record of Howell connected to domestic abuse.

September 2019 - Howell's long criminal history, marker for violence and drug dealing is discussed in a strategy meeting. Scott said she did not believe he posed a risk to her or Alfie.

October 2019 - Child protection and safety plan agreed.

November 2019 - Neighbours share concerns Howell is behaving cruelly to Alfie. Howell found to be in the home by the police. Howell threatened neighbours with violence.

February 2020 - Neighbours raise concerns about anti-social behaviour by Scott and Howell in the form of parties and loud music and Howell's aggressiveness in response to complaints. Alfie reported to be hungry in school.

March 2020 - Scott physically abusive to Alfie and there is evidence of Howell being drunk and aggressive to Alfie in the community.

March 2020 - Covid pandemic and first lockdown. Changes to operating procedures for all agencies. Schools remain open to support vulnerable children, but Scott does not allow Alfie to attend.

Alfie Steele, who was 9, died at the hands of his mother and her partner, after he was "assaulted, beaten and held in a cold bath" Credit: West Mercia Police

April 2020 - Further concerns from neighbours about Alfie, and Howell seen behaving inappropriately and aggressively to him.

April 2020 - Alfie's headteacher raises concerns about the lack of progress of the child protection plan and increased risks to his welfare. Informed that a Legal Planning Meeting would be convened.

May 2020 - Legal Planning Meeting held, at which it was decided a risk assessment would be completed for Howell. Parenting assessment to be made for Scott and Alfie's father

June 2020 - Howell caught shoplifting on two occasions. On the second he punched a female shop assistant in the face. He was arrested and would be charged later.

July 2020 - At a meeting it was agreed the threshold for care proceedings was not met. A child protection plan would continue, but Howell was now allowed to be in the home and required to engage with child protection plan, and attend meetings including a parenting course, and anger management support.

July 2020 - A Child Protection Conference review was rescheduled to October 2020 due to the local authority Covid arrangements, which meant no children were removed from child protection plans during this period.

August 2020 - Neighbour shares concern with police that they can hear a child being harmed. This was responded to and denied by Scott. Howell not seen at the home, but he subsequently threatens to burn neighbour's home down for sharing concerns.

September 2020 - Alfie returns to school. Concerns about him being hungry and unkempt.

Alfie Steele Credit: BPM Media

October 2020 - Howell was convicted of physically assaulting a train guard. Two further offences were being investigated: a burglary and the assault of a shop assistant.

November 2020 - Alfie's school was worried about him. He looked unkempt, had a nasty ear infection and seemed unsettled. Those fears were discussed with the lead social worker. Uncorroborated information suggested Scott and Howell might be dealing drugs from the home.

January 2021 - Change of social worker. The child protection plan is reviewed. Neighbours are contacted who were part of the plan and they expressed concerns. The maternal grandparents meanwhile said they were unaware of the child protection plan. Howell found in Scott's bedroom, having said he was not in the home. Scott asks for a different social worker

February 2021 - Alfie was murdered.

