A man from Walsall has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted of a series of rapes against women and young girls.

Brian Guest, 65, was jailed at Stafford Crown Court after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against his victims, which included children.

The offences took place over a period of 37 years.

West Midlands Police say they came to light when a complaint was made against Guest in October 2022, leading to an investigation.

Several complainants came forward and reported him for rape and sexual assaults, which took place in a number of different settings.

Guest was put on trial and found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June last year. He was jailed for more than 20 years on 23 January 2024.

Detective Sergeant Nadia Cooper, from West Midlands Police’s Investigations team, said: "This was an appalling sequence of abuse in which Brian Guest abused his victims.

"Thanks to their bravery, we were able to build a case to bring him to justice and hopefully grant them some measure of closure.

"We would urge anyone who knows or thinks they were a victim of sexual abuse in the past to contact us and tell us your story.

"In doing so you could secure justice for yourself and others, as well as potentially protecting current or future victims."

