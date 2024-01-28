Five people have been arrested after violence broke out at the West Brom v Wolves FA Cup clash at The Hawthorns.

The disorder started in the 78th minute after Wolves went 2-0 up, with police officers rushing to control the crowd.

The match was suspended for around 35 minutes and a man was seen being led away with blood covering his face. Police say he's since been taken to hospital with head injuries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Five people have now been arrested for public order offences relating to the disorder in the ground. Another man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon prior to the match outside of the ground."

A Football Association statement read: “The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable. Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable.

“We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

