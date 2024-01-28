Thieves have targeted five different vans in Tamworth within 10 days, taking items from three of them.

Staffordshire Police say the first theft happened from a silver Vauxhall Vivaro which was parked on the drive of a home near Lytham.

At some point between 6pm on Saturday 13th January and 9.15am on Monday 15th January drills and plumbing equipment worth £3000 were taken.

A chainsaw, drill and saws worth more than £1000 were also stolen from a silver Ford Transit which was parked at Tamworth Football Club on Kettlebrook Road. Officers believe the theft happened at some point between 4.20pm and 6.15pm on Monday 22nd January.

On the same day three vans – a black Ford Transit, a silver Ford Transit and a white Peugeot Partner – were damaged whilst they were parked at a hotel on Bonehill Road, with fishing equipment taken from inside one of them.

Staffordshire Police are investigating all the incidents by looking over CCTV and patrolling the area proactively. They are also urging van owners to be vigilant and asking anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Chief Inspector Rob Neeson, of the Tamworth local policing team, said: “We are committed to acting on people’s concerns and taking proactive action to stop thieves from taking people’s hard earned belongings.

“In order to limit the chances of being targeted by opportunists, we advise people to keep their vehicles secured at all times and kept in clear view of CCTV, where possible.“

"If you have a secure garage, keep your vehicle inside and consider installing a steering lock as a further deterrent."

“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight, as thieves will often try to target them in night-time hours."

"I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras that can be installed inside vans."

The force can be contacted by calling 101, using Live Chat on their website or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.