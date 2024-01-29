A man has been charged for storming the pitch during a football match between Port Vale and Portsmouth.

Police were called to Vale Park on Saturday 27 January.

Ted Piolunowicz, 62, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with going onto the playing area at a football match and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear/violence.

Piolunowicz has been given conditional police bail and will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 7 March.

A statement from Port Vale on their X account following the game read: “Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.

“We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence.”

