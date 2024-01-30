Play Brightcove video

"She should have known better", father of young man murdered by Tik Tok star tells ITV News

The father of a 21-year-old man who was murdered by a TikTok influencer and her mother has told ITV News his son was 'groomed' by the woman that killed him.

Sajad's son Saqib Hussain died when the car he was a passenger in was deliberately rammed off the the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester on February 11 2022.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin was driving the car. He was a friend of Saqib's and was also killed in the crash.

Jurors deliberated for more than 28 hours before returning a verdict finding YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, guilty of two counts of murder.

Ansreen Bukhari had embarked on a three-year affair with Saqib Hussain. Ansreen and her daughter Mahek were found guilty of murdering Saqib and his friend Mohammed after Saqib had threatened to expose their relationship to her son and husband.

Sajad said: "For her to start a relationship with someone younger than her own children, she should have known better."

Speaking to ITV News, Saqib's father said the hardest part is that he couldn't see his son after he had died.

Prosecutors said Mr Hussain was “lured” into meeting with the Bukharis in the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, on the pretence of giving him back the £3,000 he said he had spent on taking his lover out during their tryst.

But Ansreen and Mahek arrived at the arranged meet-up along with the six others in two vehicles, an Audi TT and a Seat Leon.

Mr Hussain then arrived at the car park in a Skoda Fabia, being driven by his friend Mr Ijuzaddin, who had said he would take him as a “favour”.

Saqib's father said he heard the 999 call that his son made prior to his death. He said it was 'heartbreaking'.

CCTV footage showed the Skoda Fabia arrive in the car park and then immediately leave, with the Audi TT and Seat Leon following the Skoda out of the car park two minutes later.

The cars then ultimately ended up in a chase, with analysis by forensic collision investigators showing the Audi had reached speeds of up to 100mph.

The speed of the Skoda at the time of the crash, which was not captured on CCTV, was estimated at being in excess of 80mph.

In a 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Mr Hussain moments before his death, he said their car was being “rammed off the road” by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars.

