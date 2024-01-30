Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned lorry on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 21A for Leicester and Junction 22 for Markfield.

Police officers, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Leicestershire Police were called to the scene at around 5.30am on Tuesday 30 January, responding to a multi-vehicle collision involving 3 lorries, which resulted in one of the vehicles coming to land on its side.

In a statement on its website, National Highways said: "Due to the nature of the incident Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service are en route to assist in a multi-agency operation.

"To enable the emergency services at scene to work safely the decision was made at around 06:15 to close the northbound carriageway."

Diversions are in place for drivers.

