A cold-blooded crime that led to the first mother and daughter to be convicted of a double murder in Britain will be explored in a new ITV crime series.

TikTok: Murder Gone Viral is a three-part series investigating three tragic murder cases - which each went viral on the world’s fastest-growing social media app TikTok.

The series begins with a deep-dive into the case of TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari from Stoke-on-Trent, who were jailed for life in September 2023.

The pair were convicted for killing two 21-year-old men in Leicestershire when their car was rammed off the road.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazaddin were killed in a high speed crash on the A46 in Leicestershire. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin died when the car "split in two" near Leicester in February 2022.

It happened after Mr Hussain threatened to reveal an affair he and Ansreen Bukhari had been having, jurors heard.

Bodycam footage shows police speaking to Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen after the horror crash

Ansreen's daughter Mahek had more than 160,000 followers on TikTok and many millions of views, while Ansreen regularly appeared in her videos.

Detectives discovered Ansreen had been in a three-year secret relationship with Saqib Hussain, which began when he was just 18.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "When the officers were first talking to Mahek, her first response was that she was in the car and that she had been to Nottingham with her mum."

He continued: "Ansreen didn't say anything at all to the officers but we were able to get a feel that there was a connection between the two parties."

When she wanted to end the relationship in January 2022, Saqib threatened to send nude photos and sex tapes to her husband.

ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat said Mahek Bukhari 'was crying' while her mother Ansreen 'showed no emotion' following the verdict

Fearing for her parents' marriage, their standing in the Muslim community and the possible impact on her social media career, Mahek hatched a plan to silence him, enlisting several others - including two of her TikTok followers.

Mahek and Ansreen’s plot culminated in an abandoned meeting before a car chase along the A46 in which Hashim and Saqib’s car was rammed off the road.

In a 999 call shortly after the abandoned meeting, Saqib is heard saying: "They hit into the back of the car very fast.

"They're trying to ram us off the road.

"Please, I’m begging you, I think I’m going to die, I think I’m going to die."

The 999 call that led to Mahek Bukhari's arrest

When interviewed, Mahek showed very little guilt for their deaths, according to senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mark Parish.

He said: "The only time I notice any remorse is when Mahek hears the 999 call being played to her.

"But I’m not sure that's remorse at the call. I think it’s more to do with the fact that she recognises how serious a position she is in."

ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat reflects on what he saw in the courtroom, saying: "The moment the verdict was announced Mahek Bukhari was in tears, she was crying quite a lot.

"Her mother in the other hand, there was no emotion and she just stood there and just looked straight ahead at the judge.

"Mahek and Ansreen are now Britain's first mother and daughter double murderers."

Detective Constable James Simpson speaks about his interview with Mahek Bukhari

The first episode of the ITV series will explore social media content alongside interviews with the fathers of the victims, along with senior police officers in the case and journalists who worked on the story. It will air at 9pm on Tuesday 30 January.

Previously unseen footage will also be shown for the first time outside of the court case.

The second episode tells the story of TikTok star Sania Khan, who went viral after campaigning for independence from an abusive marriage, without knowing she risked deadly revenge.

The third explores the case of TikTok celebrity Alexis Sharkey, who appeared to have the perfect life, but in fact was in mortal danger.

