A driver is in hospital after a car ploughed into a town centre shop.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene on Liverpool Road in Stoke-on-Trent, where the Volvo had smashed into the building at around 9:00am on Wednesday 31 January.

The road was taped off as motorists were diverted away from the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed their paramedics assessed an elderly man, the driver of the car, before he was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The vehicle had crashed into picture framing business, 'I Wis Framed.'

Steph Campbell, who runs salons Garden of Eden and Eden Academy on the same street, said: "It was an old man in a Volvo and he was still sat in it when I got here.

"Volvos are one of the strongest cars going and the airbags didn’t even deploy. He got out and seemed fine, just in shock."He walked to his boot and opened it, got his walker from the boot, and when we asked if he was ok he said ‘I’m fine I just want a [cigarette] and some shopping’.

"The fire brigade checked the car was safe and wouldn’t explode and then one of our member of staff’s mums checked him over as she’s a nurse.

"He left out the back and is now at the hospital."

The road was taped off with other drivers diverted away from the scene. Credit: BPM Media

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had received reports of a road traffic collision 'involving a car and a building.'An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

"He was conveyed to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment."Staffordshire Police remain at the scene.A police spokesperson said: "We went to Liverpool Road this morning following reports of a black Volvo colliding with a shop.

"The driver of the Volvo was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.

"Officers remain at the scene to ensure the area is made safe."

