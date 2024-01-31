Man charged over death of teenage pedestrians in Birmingham

Serious collision investigators have charged a man after two teenage pedestrians died in Oldbury in November 2022.

Liberty Charris, 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died after a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road.

It happened near the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm on November 20, 2022.

A man and a woman aged in their 20s were also hit and are still recovering from their injuries.

Dhiya Al Maamoury, 55, from Solihull, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear before Dudley magistrates on February 20.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Liberty and Ben as they continue to grieve their loss.

" They have been fully updated with this latest development."

