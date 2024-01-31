A man has been charged with with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place, after an incident in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, in September 2023.

The 62-year-old man is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 22 February.

West Midlands Police say the dog "remains in secure kennels."

These charges come ahead of the new XL Bully legislation, which comes into effect on Thursday 1 February.

From midnight, it will become a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless the dog has a valid Certificate of Exemption.

Without an exemption certificate, owners could face conviction, fine, or imprisonment.

