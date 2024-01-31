Port Vale denies reports of Robbie Williams takeover bid

Port Vale have denied reports claiming pop star Robbie Williams is preparing a bid to buy the football club.

Williams, a lifelong fan of the League One side, was said to be considering a Wrexham-style takeover at Vale Park.

The 49-year-old former Take That star, whose solo hits include Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Come Undone, became the club’s president at the weekend and opened a new suite named after him.

But Vale, owned by businesswoman Carol Shanahan, say there are no plans in the pipeline for Williams to buy the club, based in Stoke-on-Trent.

A Vale statement read: "We are aware of the ‘exclusive’ news that appeared in several national news outlets overnight and want to clarify the following: Robbie Williams has not made a bid to purchase Port Vale Football Club and there have been no conversations regarding that happening.

" Robbie and his team attended the match this past weekend, where he became club president and opened the suite that is now named after him.

" There are a number of positive club projects that both Carol and Robbie are exploring with the intention of anything delivered being in the best interests of Port Vale Football Club.

" As owners of the club, the Shanahan family remain fully committed to Port Vale FC."

Vale are currently 20th in League One and lost 1-0 to Portsmouth on Saturday 27 January.

