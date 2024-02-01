Police have reopened a busy Nottingham road this morning as they continue to investigate a 'serious incident'.

The A6011 Meadow Lane, next to Lady Bay Bridge and close to the City Ground, was closed in both directions due to the incident and was reopened at 7:30am on Thursday 1 February.

A statement issued last night by Nottinghamshire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Meadow Lane.""Officers were called at 6.25pm tonight (Wednesday 31 January).""Meadow Lane, next to Lady Bay Bridge, is currently closed so please avoid the area and make alternate travel arrangements."

