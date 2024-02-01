Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a petrol station in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder investigation after the victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked at the Texaco garage on Meadow Lane at around 6:25pm last night.

The A6011 Meadow Lane, next to Lady Bay Bridge and close to the City Ground, was closed in both directions due to the incident and was reopened at 7:30am on Thursday 1 February.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he died of his injuries shortly after. Police say the victim's family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two men, aged 22 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of murder - they remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson said: "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in a man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.

"We responded very quickly and have two suspects in custody.

"Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the rest of the day but we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident and our investigation remains at an early stage.

"Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

