Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team have unveiled a plaque in memory of their player Adam Johnson.

The ice hockey star died in a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, October 28.

The plaque was installed on Friday, February 2, in Bolero Square, as a permanent tribute to him.

Omar Pacha, Nottingham Panthers CEO, said: "Adam made such a massive impact on our club in the short time he was here.

“Not only was Adam an outstanding talent on the ice, he was just a great human being and made people better around him.

Adam Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

“He will forever be in our thoughts and this plaque will be a lasting memory of him.

"I'd like to thank the arena for their support with the plaque and we are proud to have it forever on display outside our home, the Motorpoint Arena."

The plaque reads: "Nottingham Panthers. Adam Johnson. 1994-2023. Forever our 47."

Martin Ingham, chief executive of the Motorpoint Arena, said: "We are proud to have the Adam Johnson plaque sit proudly and permanently on our wall in Bolero Square.

"We want Adam’s memory to live on and for all to remember him as an outstanding ice hockey player, a great team-mate, and an incredible person.

"As always, we are honoured to be part of the hockey family as both the home of the Nottingham Panthers and the National Ice Centre. Forever our 47."