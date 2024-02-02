A third suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a petrol station in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation after the 26-year-old victim was attacked at the Texaco garage on Meadow Lane at around 6.25pm Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he died of his injuries shortly after. Police say the victim's family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 23-year-old was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 22 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of murder - they remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson said: "The investigation is progressing at a fast pace and we are making good progress.

“We have made a further arrest, bringing the number of people we have in custody to three.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we remain determined to bring to justice anyone involved in the attack, which is why we will continue to invest a large number of detectives and uniformed officers into the investigation.

“In the meantime, specially trained officers are continuing to work with the victim’s family at this extremely difficult time."

