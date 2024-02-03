Play Brightcove video

ITV Central Correspondent Peter Bearne reports from Nottinghamshire

A single mother-of-three from Nottinghamshire claims mould and damp in her home are to blame for her toddler's health problems and frequent visits to hospital.

Hollie Payton's son Axel has constant infections and she is desperate to get her family out of the house in Keyworth.

The family moved into the rented house which belongs Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association in 2021.

Ms Payton told ITV News Central she's been complaining to them about the mould for months: "It's not fun at all, I don't want to come home."

Talking about her daughters she added: "They don't want any of their friends to see what house we live in, they don't want to come to bed, they say 'I don't want to go into that mouldy room' they're not happy"

Ms Payton's main worry is for her one year old son Axel, who has had more than ten trips to hospital in the last year for things like fluid on the lungs and multiple chest infections.

She says their GP has advised them to leave the house.

"It's like the worse the house is getting, the worse he gets," she said.

"I'm a mum I should be going 'we should be getting rid of this, we should sort this' but I can't."

The housing association says it's made multiple visits to the house to treat the damp and insulate the loft.

It's now arranging to move the family into another property while repairs are carried out - a move which, it says, could become permanent.

