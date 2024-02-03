Three teenagers have been arrested following reports a group were seen running through Smethwick carrying weapons.

The boys, one aged 17 and two aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of offences including affray and possession of a knife.

West Midlands Police received a call that a group had been seen running through Bearwood High Street shortly before 4pm on Friday 2 February and carrying weapons. Officers arrested three boys on St Mary’s Road following a brief foot chase and seized a zombie knife and a machete following a search of the area.

The three boys remain in custody while police continue their inquiries.

