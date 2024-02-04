West Midlands Police is investigating after a man was found with stab injuries in Coventry this morning, 4 February.

The force received multiple calls to disorder where weapons were brandished in George Eliot Road at around 11.30am.

A man in his 20s was found nearby and taken to hospital with injuries which are not serious.

Police say they are in the early stages of an investigation, and are carrying our enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

