A man who was stabbed to death at a petrol station in Nottingham has been named by police.

Officers were called to the Texaco garage in Meadow Lane at approximately 6.25pm on Wednesday, 31 January to reports of a stabbing.

Mohammed Duraab Khan, 26, was treated by paramedics at the scene but he died from his injuries a short time later.

Two men, aged 22 and 46, were arrested within hours of the attack on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police say they are continuing to pursue several lines of inquiry.

A third suspect, aged 23, was arrested on 1 February on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Mr Khan’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues and have asked for privacy.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Khan’s family and friends and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“Our extensive investigation is continuing, and we are making good progress with a team of highly skilled detectives working tirelessly to establish exactly what has happened and get Mr Khan’s family justice.

“I want to reassure the community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

