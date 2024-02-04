A popular motorsport event was evacuated after high levels of carbon monoxide were found in the venue.

The Motorsport With Attitude show attracted hundreds of fans to the Staffordshire County Showground on Saturday 3 February.

However, Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service told ITV News that they received reports of high levels of carbon monoxide in the air at approximately 1.45pm.

The venue's main building was then evacuated for the safety of those inside.

The fire service said the incident was handed over to Staffordshire Police.

Taking to social media, attendees shared their frustration at the 'little ventilation' inside the Showground.

One person wrote: "I don't understand why you ran the arena shows inside with so little ventilation, the extractors were not enough and need big powerful fans to push the fumes out."

Another said: "We left today after 1.5 hrs. Went to the show at 11.30 and car monoxide fumes were unbearable!!" whilst one said: "Outrageous, seen about 10 mins of the live show due to the 4 us being poisoned by the fumes."

Jess Lambeth attended the event with her husband and two children, and is trying to get a refund after paying £73 for what she called a 'shambles of a show'.

She said: "What was a complete joke was the queue was around 1 hour long if you have advanced tickets to get your wristbands but if paid on the day with cash/card there was no queue and you could just walk in.

"Once my husband got to the front of the queue we were told there were no seating tickets left even though that’s what we had paid for."

Jess continued: "We waited for our slot to watch the show and we managed to get seats but the building was was full of fumes from the cars/tyres. We enjoyed the race but that was about it.

"We left after 3 hours as there was nothing else there apart from a few fairground rides.

"Now our little boy has a bad cough which must be from the fumes."

Some fans defended the event, with one saying: "It's not all bad so support those drivers and traders who have also spent time and money to attend this show for our benefit."

Following Saturday's show, Motorsport With Attitude said on Facebook: "First of all thanks to all the drivers for putting on some great demos today & for everyone that came to MWA.

"Apologies for the advance ticket queues - lesson learnt there. We have taken advice on running the Live Action tomorrow, MWA will go ahead as planned but with the live action cars on display in the arena. Apologies again to those of you had to wait in the queue."

ITV News has contacted Motorsport with Attitude, Staffordshire Police and the Staffordshire Agricultural Society who own the showground for comment.

