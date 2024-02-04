Police are investigating after a late-night shooting in Leicester.

Officers received a call just before 11pm yesterday (3 February) reporting a firearm had been discharged on Mulberry Avenue.

A bullet had reportedly been fired into the driver’s side of a car while it was stationary in the street.

The man in the car, who is in his 30s, was not injured in the incident, and officers remain at the scene whilst they carry out inquiries.

Currently no arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector George Fraser said: “Our investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this incident is still in its early stages.

“Luckily no one was injured as a result of this incident but it is still being treated as a very serious offence and we currently have a team of officers dedicated to this investigation.

“We currently have a scene preservation at the location and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and offering reassurance to residents in the area."

Leicestershire Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Mulberry Avenue last night and has any information that could assist with the investigation to contact them.

