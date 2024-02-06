A 27-year-old man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after it was reported that a liquid, believed to be petrol, was thrown at six police officers and a firefighter.

The incident happened in Oxford Street, Leicester.

Ako Faraji has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, one count of an offence under Section 24 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 - maliciously administering with a noxious substance intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy any other person and one count of theft.

The theft charge relates to a report of a theft from a business premises in Wharf Street South, Leicester, during the evening of Saturday 3 February.

The other charges relate to an incident at an address in Oxford Street during the early hours of Sunday 4 February in which it was reported that a liquid, believed to be petrol, was thrown at six police officers and a firefighter.

Five of the police officers and the firefighter were reported to have been subsequently set alight.

The flames were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…