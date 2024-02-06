Detectives investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man at a nightclub more than six years ago have released new images of witnesses they want to speak to.

Ryan Passey died from a single stab wound at Chicago's nightclub in Stourbridge in 2017.

He was enjoying a night out with friends after playing at a local football match when he was fatally stabbed.

Mr Passey was rushed to hospital but sadly died soon after.

At a trial in 2018, Kobe Murray, 19, admitted stabbing Mr Passey but said it was unintentional.

He was cleared after a jury found him not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

In 2021, Mr Passey’s family went on to win a civil case against Mr Murray and were awarded almost £10,000 in damages.

Police have released this image of a potential witness on the night of the stabbing Credit: West Midlands Police

New police inquiries were prompted by an independent review of the case by West Yorkshire Police in 2022.

The images released of the potential witnesses are men who police believe to have been outside the nightclub on the evening of the stabbing and could hold vital information.

It’s hoped these new pictures of potential witnesses will get people to come forward.

Mr Passey's father Ade said: "These two individuals don't actually go into the club at the time.

"So the police would potentially like to obviously speak with them and see if they may be able to assist and help with the new investigation. "Whoever these people are, I do hope that these people do come forward when this appeal goes out today.

"And they just do the right thing and come and talk to the police and even get in contact with them. Just do the right thing for my boy."

Ade added: "It never gets any easier at all. Not when you know Ryan was my only child. And it was like having your best man with you all the time."

The police say the focus is getting justice for Ryan’s family.

His family hope the release of this new information will be another step towards some form of closure.

