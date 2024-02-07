A main road in Birmingham's city centre is shut after a crash between a tram and a lorry.

Cars, buses and trams have come to a standstill on Broad Street while emergency services attend the scene.

The large lorry was on the Metro track line, and was pictured scraped against the side of the tram. It happened at the junction with Gas Street just after 9am on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was building on Broad Street with queues backing up to Five Ways island. Live traffic system Inrix said: "Broad Street Southbound partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident, a lorry and a tram involved at Oozells Street."

ITV News Central has asked West Midlands Police and British Transport Police for more details on the incident.

More to follow...