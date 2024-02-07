A man and woman have been arrested after the ' unexplained' death of a six-month-old baby boy in Walsall.

Officers were called to a property in Orlando House in Caldmore on Monday (5 February).

They found the baby boy and a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the baby's death.

A post-mortem examination will take place in a bid to discover the baby's cause of death.

Police have said the man and woman have both been bailed on strict conditions.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Police are investigating the unexplained death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found at a Walsall home on Monday 5 February after police were called to the address."Two people – a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – were arrested in connection with the baby’s death. They have been bailed with strict conditions."They added: "A post mortem will take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death. Enquiries are ongoing."