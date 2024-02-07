Man arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Birmingham City's Juninho Bacuna

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Birmingham City's Juninho Bacuna.

The midfielder raised an incident with the fourth official in injury time of the blues 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, on Saturday (3 January).

Bacuna was seen pointing at the crowd at full-time, having also spoken to referee David Webb, while West Midlands Police have launched an investigation.

Officers said they had arrested a 50-year-old man from Dudley on Tuesday (6 February).

He was taken into custody and questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

But, the man has since been bailed with strict conditions - which includes not being able to attend any football game in the UK - while police enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Halfords Lane stand and anyone who saw or heard anything towards the end of the second half.

West Bromwich Albion players facing off against Birmingham City players. Credit: PA images

After the match on Saturday, Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray said: “You have to have a deterrent for the guy who’s had a few drinks, he comes to the match and there’s an opportunity in his mind to shout some racial abuse.

“You make decisions and there has to be a consequence, he shouts this thing and he knows he might never watch football again in this stadium.

“The consequences have to be severe. You can’t just say ‘sorry mate.’ What drives someone to say those things?

“Bacca told me what he said, I don’t think it’s pertinent to share those things but it’s not very nice.

“That individual should feel the consequences of his actions. It’s right he brings it to the attention of the officials.

“Whose job is it to make the right decisions and what are the consequences? They have to be really harsh so people think twice about racially abusing people.”

Credit: PA images

West Bromwich Albion have suspended the season ticket of a man arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Birmingham City player Juninho Bacuna.

A spokesperson said: "The club continues to offer its full support to West Midlands Police’s criminal investigation of this matter and remains in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires.

"The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns."