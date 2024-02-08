A DJ from Wolverhampton has told ITV News Central he’s having to rethink his career in the nighttime clubbing industry because it’s becoming financially unsustainable.

It’s after entertainment company Rekom UK announced the closure of 13 clubs across the country - including Birmingham Pryzm, Nottingham Pryzm and Coventry’s Jumpin Jaks.

The list of closures by Rekom UK:

Basildon Unit 7

Birmingham PRYZM

Coventry Jumpin Jaks

Dartford ATIK

Exeter Unit 1

Kings Lynn Bar & Beyond

Leeds PRYZM

Nottingham PRYZM

Oldham Liquid & Envy

Plymouth PRYZM

Portsmouth PRYZM

Romford ATIK

Swansea Level 17

Watford PRYZM

Watford Steinbeck & Shaw

Windsor ATIK

Wrexham ATIK

James would normally be performing in front of a packed out crowd of clubbers. Instead, the Wolverhampton DJ is now looking for work. It follows the closure of two of the Midlands’ biggest Pryzm nightclubs.

James said: "It's been a real hard week or two, I'd say, to have that news. There is no redundancy pay. There is no physical support for you to fall back on. So you save the second you lose a job, you're essentially back out on the streets and you're fighting for work elsewhere."

James says he - and many others - are being pushed out of the industry because of constant job insecurity.

Speaking of thinking about leaving the industry, James said: "It concerns me a lot, especially having a young family to fend for now because of course, you want stability in your life."

He continued: "And as hard as it is you know, it pains me to say I don't feel like this industry can give me the stability that I need. So, you know, and I do think sometimes, especially now more than ever, that I do have to start thinking about a Plan B."

Figures from the Music Venues Trust show nearly 1 in 5 grassroots music venues having been lost in the last year alone - while around 4 in 10 of those that have clung on for survival are reporting a financial loss.

The Nighttime Economy Advisor for Birmingham, Lyle Bignon, said: "It has been an unprecedented 12 months for the industry, particularly for the workers in our region, who number one 220,000, that's 20% of our workforce."

Bignon added: "And we are seeing community pubs, music venues, nightclubs closing in our cities and towns. And mainly that's as a result of energy prices, cost of living crisis, industrial action and a failure from local and central government to offer meaningful support to the industry."

Just a throne from Pryzm, is Heidi’s bar - which has been kept alive by the same owners. It’s thought smaller venues don’t suffer like bigger clubs when footfall is down - and costs are up.

The manager there used to run Atik Tamworth - which is owned by Rekom UK - and is one of the lucky ones - having survived the company’s cuts.

Jamie Whittingham, venue manager at Heidi's, said: "I think if you look at, you know, at Tamworth where, for example, it's a community, it's a lot smaller, the town is the venues a lot smaller. And I think you know, with such a venue like that is is all about working within the town and making, you know, making it the best."

The list of surviving venues from Rekom UK:

Ashford Cameo

Bournemouth Cameo

Brighton PRYZM + Steinbeck & Shaw

Bristol PRYZM + Steinbeck & Shaw

Cambridge Vinyl

Cardiff Circuit + Steinbeck & Shaw

Eastbourne Cameo

Gloucester ATIK

Kingston PRYZM

Milton Keynes Warehouse

Tamworth ATIK

Peter Marks, Chairman of Rekom UK, said: “Rekom UK has now completed its pre-pack administration, resulting in the closure of 17 venues.

"The remaining estate comprises 23 venues, including 10 bars and 13 nightclubs, focusing on the company's strongest performing brands, including Heidi’s Bier Bar and Proud Mary, that will continue to operate, having outperformed expectations since opening.

"We have made every effort to redeploy staff across the business where possible and we’re pleased to have saved around 1000 jobs. Regrettably, however, the reduced estate meant it was inevitable that we would have to make some redundancies. We have informed all colleagues within the organisation of the unfortunate developments that have taken place over the last 18 days.

"This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and costs of operating.

"Whilst we still recognise there are continued challenges facing the late-night sector, we can now look to the future with optimism. We are confident that this restructure gives Rekom UK a strong core estate that will continue to have a relevant and engaging business proposition in line with consumers’ changing social habits and behaviours.

"As noted previously, this restructuring does not affect the Nordic arm of Rekom.”

While a spokesperson from HM Treasury said: “The Government has and is providing billions of pounds of support for the hospitality industry, including through Business Rates relief, the Energy Bills Discount Scheme and Draught Relief. Specifically, businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector including nightclubs will receive 75% off their business rates bill, up to a maximum of £110,000 per business.

“We know it’s still difficult for many businesses but with inflation more than halved since last year, our plan is working.”

