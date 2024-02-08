Play Brightcove video

Peter Bearne reports on the families calling for compensation following the sodium valproate scandal

It's been described as "a bigger health scandal than thalidomide". How thousands of babies in the UK were born with disabilities, after their mothers weren't warned of the dangers of taking the epilepsy drug valproate during pregnancy.

A report out today calls for the families to get urgent financial help from the government.

A mother from Keyworth in Nottinghamshire was among those at the launch in Westminster.

Catherine Cox's son Matthew, who is 22, has learning difficulties and is on the auitisiic spectrum.

Catherine was taking valproate when she was pregnant, she said doctors never told her it could harm her baby - but that's not stopped her feeling guilty.

For decades, mothers like Catherine have fought to bring the public's attention to the scandal

VALPROATE TIMELINE:

Sodium valproate was first licensed in the UK in 1973. Tests on animals had shown it could harm foetuses.

But the body responsible for regulating medicines thought it best not to alert patients, saying "it could give rise to fruitless anxiety".

In the 1980s, academics began raising concerns about possible harm to unborn babies.

A group of families brought a court case against the drug manufacturer, but in 2010 it was dropped after legal aid was withdrawn.

In 2020, a report by Baroness Cumberlege said more than 20 thousand babies had been affected. She called for compensation for the families. So far they haven't received a penny.

Cathrine says Matthew will never be able to live independently and that it's time for the government to do what's right by him.

The report has outlined many suggestions, the patient safety commissioner has called for an immediate compensation of £100,000 for those who were harmed.

Henrietta Hughes, patient safety commissioner reacts to the report

In response, women’s health minister, Maria Caulfield, said: “Our sympathies remain with those affected by sodium valproate and pelvic mesh and we are focused on improving how the system listens to patients and healthcare professionals, as well as introducing measures to make medicines and devices safer.

“I am hugely grateful to the Patient Safety Commissioner and her team for their work on this important issue.

“The government is carefully considering the Patient Safety Commissioner’s recommendations and will respond to the report, in due course.”

