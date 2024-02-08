A man has died after being trapped in the rear of a lorry in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Tyburn Road in Erdington, at 10:32 today (8 February) after reports of an "incident" at premises close to the junction with Wheelwright Road.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics and a doctor.

In a statement, a West Midlands Police said: "We were called to an industrial premises on Tyburn Road, Birmingham at 10.32am today (8 Feb) to reports a man was seriously injured."

The force confirmed it is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) regarding the incident.

West Midlands Fire and ambulance service were also on the scene to help with fire engines from Erdington and Sutton Coldfield assisting emergency service efforts.

A West Midlands Fire service spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10.35am on Thursday (8 February), we attended Tyburn Road in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire and ambulance service also attended the incident. Credit: ITV News Central

"Fire engines from Erdington and Sutton Coldfield responded, the first arriving within three minutes of being mobilised. They were assisted by a crew from our specialist technical rescue team.

"A man had become trapped in the rear of a lorry. Sadly, despite the best efforts of firefighters to reach him, he was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics and a doctor.

"Firefighters made the scene safe by securing the load, to allow for ongoing investigations by the police and Health and Safety Executive."

